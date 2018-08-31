Namibia: Geingob Wraps Up Indonesian Visit, Heads to China

×

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK - President Hage Geingob will today wrap up his three-day state visit to Indonesia where he stressed the need for the two countries to deepen trade, investment and to create opportunities for shared prosperity.

Geingob visited the Southeast Asian nation at the invitation of that country's President Joko Widodo.

Presidential spokesperson Dr Alfredo Hengari yesterday said Geingob will today conclude his visit to with a site visit to Dirgantara Indonesia, an aerospace company with competencies in aircraft design and manufacturing, including provision of aircraft services for civilian and military use.

On Saturday, Geingob will proceed to Beijing for a bilateral meeting with the People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping as well as participating in the Forum on China Africa Cooperation Summit (FOCAC) in Beijing set for Monday and Tuesday. He is expected back in the country on Wednesday.

Hengari said Geingob and Widodo yesterday agreed during official bilateral talks at Bogor Presidential Palace to deepen trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

According to Hengari, the bilateral talks between the two heads of state was aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries in the areas of infrastructure, social housing, trade, investment, as well as fisheries and marine resources.

Hengari said the two heads of state also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Marine Affairs and Fisheries Cooperation.

He said the MoU, setting up a framework for cooperation through the establishment of a joint technical committee, shall endeavor to develop sustainable aquaculture, capacity building, research and marine conservation, including coastal and marine eco-tourism.

Hengari said Geingob also informed his counterpart that effective 21 August 2018, Indonesian holders of diplomatic, official and ordinary passports are exempted from visa requirements in Namibia.

Following official bilateral talks, Geingob visited Bogor Agricultural University whose leaders and researchers shared agricultural outputs, and advised how Namibian institutions could benefit through agribusiness development partnerships with the university.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Geingob delivered a keynote at the Indonesia-Namibia Business Forum where he encouraged the Indonesian business community to pursue investment opportunities in Namibia.

