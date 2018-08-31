Namibia: Burnt Remains of Baby Found in Dunes

Eveline de Klerk

SWAKOPMUND - While Namibia is still in shock over the brutal murder and mutilation of Cheryl Avihe Ujaha whose partial remains were discovered in a riverbed in Katutura the police at Walvis Bay are also investigating a case of murder, as well as concealment of birth, following the discovery of the burnt remains of a newly-born baby.

The shocking discovery was made on Tuesday afternoon in the dunes close to Narraville by a boy while playing in the area. The boy chanced upon the grisly find buried in a shallow grave and allerted his mother who in turn notified the police.

According to Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the body is badly burnt, making it extremely difficult to determine the sex.

Iikuyu also said a forensic team yesterday visited the crime scene which is about 250 metres north of Narraville towards the main road for more clues on the origin of the baby.

"It's a full-born baby that was burned and burried there, most likely about a month or two ago," he said. Iikuyu said a post-mortemwill be held to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to residents or anyone with information that can assist in tracing the mother of the baby to urgently contact the Gender-Based Violence Protection Sub-Division , Walvis Bay at 064-219068.

