31 August 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Burnt Remains of Baby Found in Dunes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Eveline de Klerk

SWAKOPMUND - While Namibia is still in shock over the brutal murder and mutilation of Cheryl Avihe Ujaha whose partial remains were discovered in a riverbed in Katutura the police at Walvis Bay are also investigating a case of murder, as well as concealment of birth, following the discovery of the burnt remains of a newly-born baby.

The shocking discovery was made on Tuesday afternoon in the dunes close to Narraville by a boy while playing in the area. The boy chanced upon the grisly find buried in a shallow grave and allerted his mother who in turn notified the police.

According to Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the body is badly burnt, making it extremely difficult to determine the sex.

Iikuyu also said a forensic team yesterday visited the crime scene which is about 250 metres north of Narraville towards the main road for more clues on the origin of the baby.

"It's a full-born baby that was burned and burried there, most likely about a month or two ago," he said. Iikuyu said a post-mortemwill be held to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to residents or anyone with information that can assist in tracing the mother of the baby to urgently contact the Gender-Based Violence Protection Sub-Division , Walvis Bay at 064-219068.

2018-08-31 09:08:20 1 hours ago

Namibia

Nipam's Nangolo Meets Her Botswana Counterpart

× Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.