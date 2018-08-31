Namibia: Trial for Shoprite U-Save Robbery Suspects

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK - Three men accused of an armed robbery at Shoprite U-save, Katutura early this year are scheduled to stand trial in the Katutura Magistrate's Court in December.

Petrus Akapala, Elifas Amutenya and Hango Armas face charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of ammunition and firearms without a licence. All charges emanate from an incident on March 4, when a gang allegedly attempted to rob Shoprite U-save outlet near the Soweto market, Katutura at gunpoint.

Making an appearance from custody Akapala and his co-accused were informed their trial will start on December 11 and they must answer to the charges.

Akapala and his co accused denied any wrongdoing when they made their preliminary pleas to the charges.

The men have been in custody since their arrest on the day of the incident. They could not convince the court to release them on bail during their bail hearing. According to the investigative officer, Akapala and his co-accused committed similar offences in the past and there is a risk of them re-offending.

According to police reports at the time, robbers allegedly entered the store armed with guns and wearing masks for disguise. They demanded money. While the robbery was taking place members of the public notified the police. A shootout ensued when Akapala and his co-accused saw the police. One of the suspected robbers was killed during the shooting.

Court documents indicate that one of the three pistols had no serial number and the group had intentions of killing the store manager when they pointed a loaded gun at her.

The accused are to make a return in court on December 11 after Magistrate Victor Nyazo postponed the matter for plea and trial, remanding the accused in custody.

