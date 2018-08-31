31 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: North West ANC Disbands As All Eyes Turn to 2019 Elections

By Marianne Merten

The ANC is starting its election candidates selection processes in September, as the special meeting of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) decided "maximum attention" must from now be given to work for the 2019 elections. And after months of tensions in the North West, ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule also announced on Friday the disbanding of the North West ANC, thus removing Supra Mahumapelo as party chairperson.

The special one-day ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) in one of the first concrete steps with an eye on the 2019 elections disbanded the troubled and tension-ridden North West ANC executive and replaced it with a provincial task team (PTT) headed by Job Mokgoro, the premier since June.

The disbandment was effective immediately, said ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule on Friday after the ANC NEC in Cape Town. Mokgoro had "assumed political leadership", but the ANC National Working Committee (NWC) would oversee the establishment of a "unified" and "all inclusive" provincial task team (PTT) over the next week.

"(Supra) Maphumapelo... fully accepted the outcome," said Magashule, adding later the former premier and ex-provincial party boss...

