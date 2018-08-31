31 August 2018

Africa: Ethiopian Federal Court Rejects a Bail Request By Abdi Iley

Former Chief Administrator of Ethiopian Somali regional state, Abdi Mohammed Omer, and three other officials, who lost their immunity from prosecution last Sunday, appeared in court today.

They appeared at the Federal High Court 19th criminal bench on suspicion of direct involvement in human rights abuses in Jigjiga, the capital of the regional state, and its environs.

Abdi Mohammed Omer requested for grant of bail citing health issues. However, police requested the bench for an additional 14 days for investigation.

The bench adjourned the hearing until tomorrow to give a decision on the request for grant of bail by Abdi Mohammed Omer

Abdi Mohamed Omer was arrested on last Monday at his home located around Atlas Hotel, in Addis Ababa, after he lost his immunity from prosecution.

