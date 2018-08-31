Immediate past president Joyce Banda was given a fresh mandate as president of the former governing People's Party (PP) during a national elective convention held at Robin's Park hall in Blantyre during elections conducted by Malawi Electoral Commission(MEC).

Banda defeated weak and little known challenger Leonard Mphiza when she polled 1101 votes against 23.

During the elections, PP members elected Kasungu North legislator Beatrice Mwale as vice president (central region) after she amassed 678 votes against Peter Kamange's 447 votes.

In the post for vice president for the North, Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua withdrew from the race to pave way for leader of PP in Parliament Ralph Mhone go unopposed.

The biggest casualty of the elections was Yusuf Billie Matumula who lost his position as Treasurer General when he lost to Dr James Monthly. According to the results, Munthali scooped 739 votes against 401 for Matumula.

Ipyana Nthakomwa was elected youth director with 638 votes against Lackson Stambuli's 478.

Other PP officials went in unopposed and included Banda's son and Zomba Malosa MP Roy Kachale as vice president for Eastern Region, Ephraim Chivunde as VP for the Southern Region, secretary general Ibrahim Matola and Nayi Mtunga as director of women.

Meanwhile, Banda has said she is ready to partner with another party in next year's elections if PP members decide so at the convention

Banda said PP believes in the values of unity, equity and development and called for the party members to reflect its national character, its diverse characteristics and pay attention to inclusive and participatory governance.

"Somehow, we have to decide whether we go into the 2019 Tripartite Elections singularly or with a partner to work together with in order to get Malawi out of this mess. What matters most is the people of Malawi," said Banda to the convention delegates.

"It's not about individual interests but our country and our people. Let us put the interests of the people first above our own," she added.

Banda also paid tribute to PP members that have remained loyal to the Party since last elections.

"I am confident that by the grace of God, we are going back into Government in May next year. The Peoples Party has surprised many people. Some people thought the party has died but now they are surprised to see how strong our grassroots support is. And that is our platform. We must nurse and build on it to win these coming elections," she said.

Malawi goes to the polls in nine months' time to elect a president, Members of Parliament and Ward Councillors.