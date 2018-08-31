31 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Parliament Concerned With Delays to Implement Access to Information Law

By Owen Khamula

Members of parliament sitting on Media and Communications Committee have expressed concern over the government delays to implement the Access to Information (ATI) law, two years after the House passed it.

This was said when Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) officials appeared before the committee to update it on the progress of the implementation of the law.

MHRC deputy executive secretary Wiston Mwafulirwa said all preparations for the implementation of the law are through and the MHRC is just awaiting the Minister of Information Nicholas Dausi to trigger its implementation.

"The ministry is in custody of all the documents and recommendations... the law provides that the minister sets the date for its implementation and we are just waiting for that," said Mwafulirwa.

He said the ball is now in the minister's court as MHRC is now ready to implement it.

Mwafulirwa said the organization has trained some information givers, saying it will still need K40 million to complete this exercise.

Chairperson of the committee Godfrey Mnkhondia said he was impressed that MHRC is now ready to roll out the ATI and urged Dausi to trigger its implementation.

Dausi, on the other hand, said he was out of office and needed time to find out if the ministry was ready to trigger the implementation of ATI.

