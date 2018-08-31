31 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Top Chinese University to Honour Malawi's Mutharika With Another Professorship

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

The University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) in China is to honor Malawian President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika with an honorary Professorship, Nyasa Times understands.

The ceremony honouring Prof. Mutharika has been scheduled for Friday at the University's campus in Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China.

The University of International Business and Economics is a Chinese national public research university specialized in economics, finance, management, law and foreign languages established in 1951 in Beijing, China.

President Mutharika is an academic profrssor of Comparative Law with a long impressive record of teaching, research and publishing.

The Professor has taught at the University of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and at the Washington University Law School in the United States of America for many years before he joined active politics in Malawi and later being elected President.

Among his numerous awards and recognitions, Mutharika is a recipient of the 2008 International Jurist Award (The only African ever to receive such as honor) and the African Leadership Award in September 2016.

He also received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia in 2017

Professor Peter Mutharika is also the only African to be awarded a Charles Nagel Professor of International and Comparative Law Emeritus at Washington University in the USA.

Mutharika is also a Co-convenor of the Global Commission on Education Financing along with the Prime Minister of Norway, and Presidents of Chile and Indonesia, and the Director General of UNESCO.

The Malawi leader is expected to deliver akeynote address at the University as part of the ceremony.

Malawi

Joyce Banda Promises 'Posterity for All' in PP's 'Phase 2' for Malawi

Immediate past president Joyce Banda who has got the nod to lead People's Party (PP) has said she has a plan to drive… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.