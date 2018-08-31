Uganda: US National Who Assaulted Hotel Staff Granted Bail

Kampala — Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has granted temporary freedom to a 69-year-old American who is accused of assaulting a hotel employee.

Clad in a grey T-shirt, Khaki shorts with a yellow African fabric shoal around his neck, Jimmy Taylor, denied the charges before Mr Robert Mukanza, the magistrate.

"The accused is hereby granted non-cash bail of Shs1 million. Both his sureties are bonded at the same amount non-cash," Mr Mukanza said.

Prosecution led by Ms Patricia Chingtho did not object to the bail application saying; the accused presented credible sureties and court had received his medical report from Nakasero Hospital.

Prosecution contends that on August 17, at Grand Imperial Hotel in Kampala, Taylor a resident of Arkansas, US, unlawfully assaulted Mr Franco Ssamanya, a staff member of the hotel, occasioning him physical harm.

When police officers went to arrest him, he turned rowdy, uncontrollable and tried to disarm them.

During interrogation, the alleged offender confessed to have attacked the victim. He said that he suffered stress that drove him to attack the hotel worker.

Footage extracted from Closed Circuit Television Cameras (CCTVat the hotel, show Taylor punching and insulting Mr Ssamanya. The suspect told police officers that he is a missionary and an ex-US Marine soldier.