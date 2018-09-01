1 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Heads to Beijing for China-Africa Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta travelled to Beijing, China where he is scheduled to attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.

The plane carrying the Head of State and his delegation departed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 7pm Friday.

Besides the FOCAC Summit, President Kenyatta is expected to hold bilateral talks with his host, President Xi Jinping focused on trade, infrastructure, investments, education and technology which are common areas of interest for both Kenya and China.

The President travels to the Chinese capital a day after meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Nairobi and shortly after he returned from a historic meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC.

While addressing a joint press conference with PM Theresa May in Nairobi on Thursday, President Kenyatta said that Kenya will follow realistic cooperation with all global partners that have reciprocal interests and especially those that ensure the lives of Kenyans are improved.

The goal of the 2018 FOCAC meeting is the promotion of economic and trade cooperation between China and African economies as it seeks to synergize China's Belt and Road Initiative, the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the African Union's Agenda 2063, and the development strategies of individual African countries.

Kenya

Kenyans Big Losers If Fuel Prices Rise

The chaotic management of the economy under the Jubilee administration is set to sink to new low if a 16 per cent Valued… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.