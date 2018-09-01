1 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda: Why Jay Z Chose to Invest in Uganda, Nigeria but Not in Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tiwa Savage/Instagram
Tiwa Savage with Jay Z and P.Diddy.
By Thomas Matiko

American rapper Jay Z has revealed why he snubbed Kenya, among other African countries, and settled for Uganda and Nigeria as he seeks to expand his music empire in Africa.

The 48-year-old artiste, whose net worth stands at $900 million (Sh90 billion) according to Forbes, expanded his Tidal Music Company business, opening the second branch in Africa in the capital of Uganda, Kampala.

According to Tidal bosses quoted by Billboard, the two countries were chosen as launch pads because of their youthful population.

IDEAL MARKET

Approximately 78% of Uganda's population is below the age of 30 years, same as Nigeria with an approximate of 83% thus making them ideal target market for Tidal services.

Tidal, a US based music streaming service founded by Jay Z, commenced its business in Kampala a few days ago after an official launch.

The launch was done in partnership with Uganda's largest telecom company MTN which will give it access to its over 10.5 million subscribers.

Tidal will also host Ugandans' local music on its service in addition to its already vast catalogue.

The company is planning a similar roll out to Nigeria.

Uganda

Pop Star MP Bobi Wine Arrested At Airport

The popular lawmaker has been arrested for the second time in one month. He is widely considered a formidable challenger… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.