Kenya: Okari Surprises His Fans By Preaching At City Church

NTV's investigative journalist and news anchor Dennis Okari has reconnected with his passion for preaching the gospel of Christ.

On Friday night, the news anchor was the guest minister during an all night prayer at Christ House Church hosted by Pastor Moses Sempele.

In a post on Instagram on Firday, Okari had announced to his followers that he would be at the church later in the night to bring the good news.

"Bringing the good news tonight. I can't wait to see what God is about to do. Joining my friend @SempeleMoses and Christ House Church. #EverythingJesus, his post read.

YOUTH PASTOR

During a recent interview with Nairobi News Okari had revealed how for long he kept fighting his calling to be a pastor.

"I am a youth pastor. I got born again in high school, missed my steps and was fighting the call of God so what I am doing today is living my God given assignment," he said at the time.

Okari has been sharing inspirational and motivational write ups online where he picks up a story from the Bible then relates it to daily life.

His first poster announcing his preaching at the Christ House Church on Friday surprised many of his online followers.

Honjuliusjules questioned, "Dennis So you are this kind of a man??"

Jeffjavies commented, "Never knew you are a minister chief! God is great."

Faithmuturingugi wrote, "We are cheering you on!!👐👐."