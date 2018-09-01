31 August 2018

Kenya: British PM Theresa May Rocks in Kenyan Jewellery At State Dinner

By Evelyne Musambi

British Prime Minister Theresa May chose a Kenyan design for her jewelry during the state dinner she attended on Thursday night in Nairobi.

May dazzled in a 'Made in Kenya' necklace by designer Ami Doshi Shah.

May attended the state banquet hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the lovely piece by Ami.

Ami is a UK trained jeweler and silversmith whose label, I am I, uses Kenyan raw materials to create neck and hand pieces.

She established her label back in 2013 in Nairobi with a lot of marketing from London based agencies.

NIGERIAN DESIGN

Ami has designed many pieces since she completed her training in Birmingham School of Art & Design in 2001.

She is set to represent Kenya in the International Fashion Showcase in February 2019 in London.

Ami's work will be showcased alongside that of 15 other designers from Italy, Canada, Brazil, Bangladesh, Colombia, Netherlands, South Africa, Rwanda, Sri Lanka among other nations.

During her Africa tour, May also donned a Nigerian designer's jacket on arrival in the West African country.

Her African fabric yellow jacket stood out as she began her visit to Nigeria.

