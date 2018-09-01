1 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Eight More Charged in Maize Scam

By Sam Kiplagat

Eight more people were Friday arraigned in court over the irregular purchase of maize, bringing the number of suspects charged so far to 11.

On Thursday, Agriculture PS Richard Lesiyampe was charged alongside former managing director of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Newton Terer and general-manager Finance Cornel Kiprotich. They denied a total of seven charges. And on Friday, two farmers -- Paul Kipyego Marus and Stephen Kiprop Maiyo and six civil servants denied charges in connection with the purchase of two million bags of maize meant for the Strategic Food Reserve.

Others were Caroline Kipyego (accounts clerk), Renson Kibet Korir (silo manager, Eldoret depot), Eric Kipketer Talam (records clerk), Virginia Wainaina (weighbridge clerk), Peter Chirchir (assistant agriculture officer) and David Barng'etuny Korir, the assistant chief, Sinonim sub-location in Uasin Gishu County.

They denied charges of failure to comply with laws and procedures relating to the management of public funds, abuse of office, improperly conferring a benefit and irregular processing of pay to maize traders.

Senior principal magistrate Felix Kombo directed the civil servants to deposit cash bail of Sh150,000 to secure their release, while the maize farmers were required to deposit cash bail of Sh2.5 million.

The case will be mentioned on September 20. The court issued summons to the County director agriculture Joseph Kipruto Cheboi, and four farmers.

