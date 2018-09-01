31 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bobi Wine, Zaake Cleared to Travel for Treatment

Photo: BobiWineLive/Facebook
Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine on the campaign trail.
By Derrick Wandera

Kampala — Police has confirmed that Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine together with his counterpart, Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake have been cleared to fly out of the country for specialized treatment.

In a telephone interview, Mr Emilian Kayima, police spokesperson said he will issue a statement to the effect.

"Yes, they have been cleared but don't hurry, I will issue a statement in the next few minutes," Mr Kayima said.

Mr Fred Nyanzi, Bobi Wine's elder brother said they would leave the country tonight if nothing goes amiss.

"Bobi has been cleared and we want him to travel tonight. We are heading to Entebbe to book the next flight to USA," Mr Nyanzi said.

This afternoon, government sent a team of nine doctors led by Dr Byarugaba Baterana, the Mulago Hospital Executive Director to do confirmatory tests on Mr Zaake and Mr Bobi Wine.

It is not clear what the results from the tests were and whether they have informed government's decision to allow the two legislators to finally travel for treatment.

