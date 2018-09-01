Malawi-Mozambique Unite to Fight Cross Border Crime

Lilongwe — Malawi Police Service and Mozambican Police have agreed to work together to curb cross border crimes between the two countries.

The agreement was made Thursday at a meeting which was held in Angonia District in Mozambique.

The meeting, which was held under the theme 'Working together, the only tool to combat Crime', aimed at enhancing good working relationship between the two countries. The meeting would also help to 'create a- no- safe place for criminals' along the borders of the two countries.

In his presentation, Ntcheu Police officer in Charge, John Nkhoma lamented the tendency by some Malawians and Mozambicans along the borders that block the M1 road at Kachipeya area with intent to steal from motorists.

"These people take refuge on either side of the borders when the law hunts them after committing such offences. There is need for joint sensitization and patrols along the whole terrain so that they have nowhere to hide," Nkhoma said.

He also talked about a number of issues urgently needing joint effort for them to be sorted out. The issues ranged from illegal immigrants and smuggling of imported goods into the country using hidden routes.

In his remarks, Police Officer In-Charge for Angonia Province, Matias Kutumberto, while sharing the concerns, promised to look into the issues raised by the Malawian delegation and pledged to change the situation for the good of peoples of the two countries.

Kutumberto also expressed concern over the looting of Mozambican shops whenever disagreements arise between the two countries.

In response, the Malawian delegation told their Mozambican counterparts to report such cases for quick intervention, saying some of the malpractices are done because they are left unreported.

At the end of the meeting, the delegates agreed to hold a similar meeting in Ntcheu on November 30, 2018. Meanwhile, the security chiefs are expected to set up a body that will be responsible for monitoring progress.