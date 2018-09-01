South Africa: 'Land Dispossession Is a Fact, So Where Do We Go From Here?'

analysis

Thousands of Cape Town residents gathered in the Central Business District on Human Rights Day to demand land and adequate housing, on 21 March 2018. Photo by Leila Dougan

"Let us stop lying to ourselves about it. Dispossession is a fact. And those on the receiving end were those who did not have the vote, people who were Africans, people who were Indians, people who were coloured." This was how Pallo Jordan entered the vexed land question along with Thuli Madonsela, Kgalema Motlanthe and #feesmustfall student activists during an evening discussion on ways to re-ignite civil society in Cape Town.

Thuli Madonsela, former Public Protector and now a professor at Stellenbosch University, outlined a kindergarten game to an audience at the Institute for African Alternatives in Salt River on Thursday night to explain how inequality is transmitted through generations.

The instructor divided the children up into those wearing blue and those wearing pink. When she blew a whistle the first time the "blues" were allowed to run until they heard the second whistle.

At the third whistle the eight-year-olds were instructed that "everyone should run because you are now all equal. And the pinks start crying and saying this can't...