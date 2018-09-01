Uganda: Bobi Wine Now 'Cleared' to Travel for Treatment

Photo: Bobi Wine

Popular Kyadondo East member of parliament Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been cleared by police to travel to the US for further medical treatment.

Bobi Wine was blocked by police from flying out of the country on allegations that the MP was trying to flee out of the country according to government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo. Today Bobi was cleared to travel following a closed door meeting held this afternoon with members of the Uganda Medical Board.

The meeting which was attended by the executive director Mulago hospital Dr Byarugaba Baterana, Bobi Wine and his wife Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi. A source in police who preferred anonymity told URN that Bobi was cleared for travel following the board's recommendation.

"He is now free to travel. Police have no problem with him," the source said.

Protests had broken out in the city over Bobi's rearrest yesterday but were quickly contained by joint security forces of the army and police personnel. Bobi was on Thursday night blocked from leaving the country as he arrived at Entebbe airport to fly to the US for further treatment.

He was bundled into a waiting police ambulance and driven to Mulago national referral hospital - Kiruddu where he was put under police custody in room 7B1, Level 7.

Bobi's lawyer Asuman Basalirwa confirmed the meeting of his client and the Medical Board; saying the doctors held a conversation with Bobi for almost 30 minutes before leaving without examining him.

However, the members of the Medical Board did not check on Mityana municipality MP Francis Zaake who was also yesterday blocked from travelling to India to seek further treatment.

Zaake is also admitted at the same hospital. Both legislators were brutally arrested earlier on August 13 and 14 in Arua by presidential guards on allegations of stoning President Yoweri Museveni's convoy. The MPs, with their co-accused have since been charged with treason in the Magistrate's court in Gulu.

URN has learnt that the Medical Board never received any application for a referral from any doctor on behalf of Bobi Wine. The only application for a referral that has since been sent to the board is by doctors of Zaake from Lubaga hospital.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says, the Medical Board received Zaake's file on Wednesday and has since been waiting for a medical examination report by experts from Mulago to make a decision.

"The Medical Board does not examine, it's the specialist at Mulago hospital that examines and send the report to the board," Ainebyoona said.

Earlier on, a team of doctors from Mulago tried to examine Zaake and Bobi Wine but the two refused instead opting to call in their personal doctors to treat them. Zaake has since been put on pain killers to help manage his pain.