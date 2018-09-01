31 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Former Minister Muhwezi Warns Bobi Wine On Politics

By Edson Kinene

Former minister Jim Muhwezi has warned the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Hon Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi wine over what he termed as violent politics aimed at destabilizing the country.

Mr Muhwezi said that violent politicians are breaking the laws that are enshrined in the constitution which was designed to protect human rights.

The former Information and Technology minister was speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the new leaders of the newly created Rwerere Town council in Rujumbura County, Rukungiri District.

"Bobi wine should go slow, the NRM government he is tarnishing over human rights violation designed the constitution and enshrined in it laws that protect the human rights during elections. Breaking these Laws is undermining the government," he said.

He said that people like Bobi wine are not politicians, but musicians who should not destroy politics with their comedy.

"Stay away from such people... .the likes of Bobi wine. Let Bobi wine stay in his lane and stop scratching where it does not hurt, and later shout 'human rights'. That's not how they play with the government," he said.

Jim Muhwezi is the former Member of Parliament for Rujumbura County who was defeated by Forum for Democratic Change's Fred Turyamuhweza.

At the same function the Deputy Resident District Commissioner Justine Muhindo warned against insecurity that starts from villages and the local council 1 chairpersons fail to report.

"Security in the country starts with you chairpersons of villages protecting your people and their property is part of your responsibilities not stamps only," she said.

