South Africa: Somali Man in Hospital After Tuck Shop Set Alight in KZN

A Somali national is recovering in hospital after he was attacked in Newlands, Durban in the early hours of Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said officers were investigating charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

"It is alleged that today [Friday], just after midnight [in] Newlands West, a tuckshop container was set alight by unknown suspects."

Mbele said the community came to the man's aid and put out the fire.

"The victim sustained slight burns on his right leg. Investigations are continuing."

Source: News24