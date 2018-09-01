31 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Somali Man in Hospital After Tuck Shop Set Alight in KZN

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day

A Somali national is recovering in hospital after he was attacked in Newlands, Durban in the early hours of Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said officers were investigating charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

"It is alleged that today [Friday], just after midnight [in] Newlands West, a tuckshop container was set alight by unknown suspects."

Mbele said the community came to the man's aid and put out the fire.

"The victim sustained slight burns on his right leg. Investigations are continuing."

Source: News24

South Africa

Ramaphosa to Step Up Investment Drive As He Embarks On China State Visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday departed for a State visit to the People's Republic of China (PRC), hosted by… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.