1 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Support War Against Graft, Urges President Kenyatta

By Edwin Okoth

President Uhuru Kenyatta said the fight against corruption would not spare anyone, "including my closest relatives and friends".

Mr Kenyatta also asked governors to take the war on corruption to counties.

"No one is being targeted and we will not be distracted by those politicising the fight. Even if you are my sister, brother or mother, you will not be spared. If you are innocent, let us see that in court," the President said on Friday.

Mr Kenyatta, who alluded to some unnamed people seeking sympathy when faced with corruption accusations, asked Kenyans not to fall into their traps "since they do not share their loot with anyone".

He was speaking after witnessing the destruction of contraband goods valued at Sh1.5 billion at the East African Portland Cement grounds, Athi River.

The goods, seized for tax evasion and failing to meet set standards, included rice, sugar, medical equipment, vehicles and building materials.

He said those who import fake goods are enemies of Kenya's industrialisation.

Mr Kenyatta warned heads of parastatals and government agencies against passing the buck when faced with corruption scandals.

"If your junior is corrupt, it means you are also corrupt and negligent. If you cannot fight corruption in your organisation, there are Kenyans who can take up that job," Mr Kenyatta said.

The team headed by Deputy head of Public Service Wanyama Musiambo organised the destruction that saw cars crushed and other items burnt.

Top government officials including Trade PS Chris Kiptoo, KRA Director-General John Njiraini were present.

