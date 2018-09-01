1 September 2018

Malawi: President Mutharika Meeting China President Xi Jinping One-On-One - Here Is Why It's Important for Malawi

President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping, the President of the People's Republic of China on Saturday the 1st of September 2018 , as Nyasa Times understand is aimed to further deepening relations.

President Xi Jinping, who is head of the world's second largest economy China, is the most powerful man in China and is also considered one of the most influential figures worldwide currently due to the growing influence of China in global affairs.

The agenda for the meeting between President Mutharika and President Xi Ping is not yet known.

However, Mutharika will persuade the Chinese leader for more development support for Malawi in infrastructure.

The talks are expected to strengthen strategic, economic, political, social and international cooperation partnership between Malawi and China.

Apart from being President of China, Xi Jinping also serves as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China which rules China and he is the also Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China.

Xi Ping who is also known as the "Paramount leader" became President of China in 2013.

President Mutharika is in Beijing China for the Forum for China-Africa Corporation 2018 Summit.

