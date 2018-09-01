29 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mutharika Gets Down to Work in Beijing, Meets Chinese Investors Norinco

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawian President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika has gotten straight to work in Beijing, China where he has primariry gone to attend the 2018 Forum for China-Africa Corporation FOCAC.

A day after arrival on Wednesday, the President met the Executive Vice President of China North Industries Company (NORINCO) where the companies executive management committed to invest in mining, agriculture and infrastructure.

NORINCO has expressed interest establish and strengthen and position institutions in mining in Malawi to get ready for large scale mining and value addition to mining products.

President Mutharika informed the NORINCO executive that they have expressed interest to venture into mining in Malawi as the country is upgrading it's mining business infrastructure following indications that the country is sitting on numerous precious minerals and a sudden rush of interest from prospective investors.

Malawi

President Mutharika Meeting China President Xi Jinping One-On-One - Here Is Why It's Important for Malawi

President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping, the President of the People's Republic… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.