Malawian President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika has gotten straight to work in Beijing, China where he has primariry gone to attend the 2018 Forum for China-Africa Corporation FOCAC.

A day after arrival on Wednesday, the President met the Executive Vice President of China North Industries Company (NORINCO) where the companies executive management committed to invest in mining, agriculture and infrastructure.

NORINCO has expressed interest establish and strengthen and position institutions in mining in Malawi to get ready for large scale mining and value addition to mining products.

President Mutharika informed the NORINCO executive that they have expressed interest to venture into mining in Malawi as the country is upgrading it's mining business infrastructure following indications that the country is sitting on numerous precious minerals and a sudden rush of interest from prospective investors.