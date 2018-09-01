Somalia: Somali President Arrives in Beijing for China-Africa Forum

The president of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and a high-level delegation he is leading arrived in Beijing on Thursday, his office has confirmed.

The president accompanied by several ministers, MPs and other key government officials left Mogadishu on Wednesday for China after receiving an invitation from Xi Jinping.

"H.E. President Farmajo arrived in Beijing, China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). H.E. Is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with H.E XI Jinping during the course of the Forum," said Abdinur Mohamed, Director of Communications, Office of the President.

This is the first official visit by Farmajo to China since he was elected as the 9th President of the Horn of Africa country on February 8, 2017.