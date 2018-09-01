Seychelles Receives New Grant of 120 Million Rupees From China

press release

Following the bilateral meeting between President Danny Faure and President Xi Jinping this morning, the two Presidents witnessed the signing of the Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation between Seychelles and China.

This agreement was signed by Ambassador Vivianne Fock-Tave, Seychelles' resident Ambassador in Beijing, and Mr Zhou Liujun, Vice-Director of the Agency of International Development and Cooperation.

The Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation between Seychelles and China provides for a new grant of 120 million Seychelles Rupees (50 million Chinese Yuan) to Seychelles to implement projects to be mutually agreed by the two governments.