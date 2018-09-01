Gambia: Barrow Attends Focac Summit in China

President Adama Barrow will travel to the People's Republic of China to attend the Forum on China- Africa Cooperation (FOCAC 2018), on Saturday, 1st September 2018, according to media dispatch from State House.

The high-level summit, which brings together Heads of State and Government from across Africa and their counterparts in China, promotes bilateral dialgoue and cooperation between China and Africa.

While in China, the President is expected to have bilateral meetings with Chinese government officials and potential investors, alike. The First Lady of the Republic, Fatou Bah- Barrow will also be part of the traveling delegation to participate in a conference for First Ladies on HIV/AIDS.

All those invited to see off the President are urged to be at the airport at least half-an-hour before for the usual ceremonies.

Source: State House