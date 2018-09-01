Tanzania: Premier Majaliwa Leaves for Beijing to Attend China-Africa Summit

PRIME MINISTER (PM), Kassim Majaliwa is expected to meet and hold talks with several company heads during his visit to China, where he will be attending a two-day summit on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) aimed at building a stronger community with a shared future between the continent and the country.

The summit is scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday in Beijing whereby African leaders will team up with Chinese leaders and opened by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office yesterday pointed out that the Premier left in the country yesterday to China to represent President John Magufuli at the meeting.

"While in China, the Premier is also expected to meet and hold talks with heads of different companies, including the Presidents of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC), NORINCO, Zijin Gold Mine Company and Chairman of HEGNYA cement company," noted the statement.

The summit is expected to combine China and Africa's joint development of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063 of the African Union.

The BRI aims at addressing expanding infrastructure needs across Asia, Africa and Europe to enhance regional integration and promote economic development, while both AU and UN agendas seek to accelerate the implementation of past and existing continental and global initiatives for growth and sustainable development.

Addressing a press conference in China recently ahead of the meeting that will be held between September 3 and 4, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi said the two sides would also align the summit's theme with development strategies of individual African countries.

Tanzania together with other 52 African countries with diplomatic ties with China are expected to play a major role in all

deliberations in areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, health, poverty alleviation, trade and investment, cultural exchanges, peace and Security.

Themed China and Africa: Toward an Even Stronger Community with a Shared Future through Win-Win Cooperation, Minister Wang said the summit was expected to invigorate joint efforts to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

As a key platform for the collective dialogue and cooperation between China and African countries, the FOCAC has become a model of South-South cooperation and a banner of international cooperation with Africa since its establishment in 2000.

He noted that the forum would usher in a new era for the Belt and Road Initiative and the documents signed during the forum would be a blueprint for the next three years.

"Over the past 18 years, achievements have been made in political, economic and people-to-people exchanges between China and Africa, especially after the FOCAC Johannesburg Summit in 2015," he stated.

Mr Wang added that "cooperation plans announced during the previous FOCAC conferences and their effective implementation have given a great boost to economic and social development in Africa, winning recognition from both African people and the international community."

He noted that the key objectives of the conference would revolve around equal consultation, enhancing, understanding, expanding consensus, strengthening friendship and promoting cooperation between African countries and China.

According to Mr Wang, Chinese President Xi Jinping will also announce new development measures and pledges for Africa for the next three years, which will chart a new direction and focus for both sides, taking into consideration recent developments across the globe.

At the last FOCAC summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2015, President Xi pledged $60bn in assistance and loans for Africa.

"China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future. As a key platform for the collective dialogue and cooperation between China and African countries, the FOCAC has become a model of South-South cooperation and a banner of international cooperation with Africa," Mr Wang asserted.