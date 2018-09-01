1 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bobi Wine to Foot Own Medical Bills

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jane Justine Mirembe

Unlike other ailing Members of Parliament (MPs) whose medical bills have been covered by Parliament after approval by the Uganda Medical Board, Kyadondo East Member of Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is going to foot his medical bills.

The revelation was made by Mr Nicholas Opio, a lawyer to the ailing MP.

"He will pay for his own medical bills when he arrives at the medical facility in the US. We have not got any communication that anybody is going to pay his bills but his life is more important than money so he has spared no coin to try and access the best medical care," Mr Opio said.

Bobi Wine travelled to the USA for specialized treatment after being cleared by police and other security agencies on Friday. The security agencies claimed they had prevented him from flying out earlier because he had to undergo a series of medical tests by government doctors before he could be cleared to leave.

Uganda

Why Jay Z Chose to Invest in Uganda, Nigeria but Not in Kenya

American rapper Jay Z has revealed why he snubbed Kenya, among other African countries, and settled for Uganda and… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.