Uganda: Bobi Wine to Foot Own Medical Bills

Unlike other ailing Members of Parliament (MPs) whose medical bills have been covered by Parliament after approval by the Uganda Medical Board, Kyadondo East Member of Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is going to foot his medical bills.

The revelation was made by Mr Nicholas Opio, a lawyer to the ailing MP.

"He will pay for his own medical bills when he arrives at the medical facility in the US. We have not got any communication that anybody is going to pay his bills but his life is more important than money so he has spared no coin to try and access the best medical care," Mr Opio said.

Bobi Wine travelled to the USA for specialized treatment after being cleared by police and other security agencies on Friday. The security agencies claimed they had prevented him from flying out earlier because he had to undergo a series of medical tests by government doctors before he could be cleared to leave.