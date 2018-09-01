Kenya: Here's British Premier's Awkward Version of 'Odi Dance' - Video

British Prime Minister Theresa May warmed hearts and tickled many funny bones with her own version of the 'Odi Dance' when she visited Nairobi this week.

May, who is also the leader of the Conservative Party, toured Nairobi for a high profile meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

But it is when the 62-year politician met a group of Kenyan scouts that she let loose and attempted to shake a leg.

British PM Theresa May shows off some serious dance moves during her Kenya visit https://t.co/4Hg0vr3glJ pic.twitter.com/jJFx1UOHmu

-- Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 31, 2018

Admittedly, she struggled to impress, leaving online users in stitches.

It's awkward but my (potentially unpopular) opinion is that it's endearing , good on her

-- sam whiteman (@blanchomme) August 30, 2018

😂 Bless her heart for trying... ..lol

-- Optimist (@elybri) August 30, 2018

She's enjoying herself. Get it, Ms. May!

-- Sarah Denzmore (@SarahDenzmore) August 31, 2018

This is not her personality according to the New Yorker... gotta give her some credit

-- John Heck (@jheck1215) August 30, 2018

😂😂😂 2 left feet

-- Steven Ng'ang'a (@ngash254) August 31, 2018