1 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman Stabbed Inside PE Shopping Mall

Tagged:

Related Topics

There was chaos at Greenacres Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth when a man reportedly stabbed a woman inside the mall on Saturday afternoon.

Some shops closed their doors while shoppers ran for cover when the incident took place, Eastern Cape police said.

People who were entering the centre shortly after the incident had thought that there were robbery and shooting in progress inside.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans told News24 that there was no shooting and robbery at the centre.

Labans confirmed that a man allegedly stabbed a woman inside the mall.

"There was only an assault that took place. The man allegedly stabbed the woman with a knife. He has been arrested for assault by police," he said.

He said the woman, whose age had yet to be clarified, has also been taken to hospital.

The Herald reported on Saturday that the incident took place near the Clicks store. There was a large police contingent at the mall as at 16:00.

The motive for the attack is still unclear.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24

South Africa

Home Affairs MPs Concerned About Reports of 'Criminal Elements' At Pretoria Refugee Office

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs said it remained concerned about reported criminal elements allegedly continuing… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.