South Africa: Woman Stabbed Inside PE Shopping Mall

There was chaos at Greenacres Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth when a man reportedly stabbed a woman inside the mall on Saturday afternoon.

Some shops closed their doors while shoppers ran for cover when the incident took place, Eastern Cape police said.

People who were entering the centre shortly after the incident had thought that there were robbery and shooting in progress inside.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans told News24 that there was no shooting and robbery at the centre.

Labans confirmed that a man allegedly stabbed a woman inside the mall.

"There was only an assault that took place. The man allegedly stabbed the woman with a knife. He has been arrested for assault by police," he said.

He said the woman, whose age had yet to be clarified, has also been taken to hospital.

The Herald reported on Saturday that the incident took place near the Clicks store. There was a large police contingent at the mall as at 16:00.

The motive for the attack is still unclear.

This is a developing story.

