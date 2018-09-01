Kenya: Public Outcry As Fuel Prices Go Through the Roof

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that the 16 percent VAT revenue increase on petroleum product has come to effect.

In a press release on Saturday, KRA said that it has instituted measures to support the oil industry in complying with the law.

It also asked all petroleum dealers who include; depots, importers, distributors and retailers to charge, account and submit returns on the same to KRA by mid next month.

"The changes are contained on Petroleum Finance Act 2013 which extended the exception for three years. Further, the exception was extended by two more years under the Finance Act 2016," read part of the statement.

The impending increment will see motorists paying an all time high of Sh131.93 per litre of petrol is on average roughly an increment of Sh18 more.

INCREASED PRICES

This comes just two days after Members of Parliament suspended the tax on petroleum products to September 2020.

But even after the Parliament voted to delay the implementation of the new taxes by two years, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich remained adamant that the implementation will be enforced as earlier planned.

And with the imminent coming into effect of the new fuel prices, Kenyans have expressed their outrage over the move.

On Saturday Kenyans on social media shared their views under the hashtag #PunguzaBeiYaMafuta to voice their objection.

Some expressed concern that increased fuel prices will translate into increase of the cost of living, while others termed the move by government 'exploitative.'

Here some of their views:

We continue to pay more taxes while afew people continue to steal our hard earned money without consequence. Life is about to get so much harder for us with the increased fuel prices which will affect everything from matatu fares to electricity costs #PunguzaBeiYaMafuta #YFollow pic.twitter.com/9jWBKhinQG

-- Y-Follow (@YFollowKe) September 1, 2018

We can't be slaves in our own country. 16% VAT tax on fuel MUST fall!#PunguzaBeiYaMafuta

-- Babu Owino (@Babu_Owino) September 1, 2018

@UKenyatta and your brother @RailaOdinga fuel ⛽️ cost bill will affect everything including the Unga you tried to reduce cost,our dear contraband sugar movement etc Our economy runs on wheels something that Rotich is missing out #PunguzaBeiYaMafuta #fuelpricemustfall #fuel

-- Mugalo Anthony (@mugalo_254) August 31, 2018

Dear @UKenyatta... its 23.08... in about 40 mins fuel prices go up... nimejaza full tank i saved about 900 bob... i hope by the time this fuel ends in a few days you will come to our rescue and i will not have to pay 16% extra #PunguzaBeiYaMafuta @HKRotich pic.twitter.com/DWpfO3XHgM

-- Ahmed (@MediHassan) August 31, 2018

We are asking ALL Kenyans starting TODAY to park their cars ,motorcycles and STOP using matatus in protest of the high fuel prices as a result of Rotich imposing 16% VAT on petroleum products .Let us all BIKE to our destinations. #PunguzaBeiYaMafuta#AmendVATAct#PunguzaMizigopic.twitter.com/SnJ7nDPXzL

-- #OneNation (@EAukot) September 1, 2018