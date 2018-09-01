Uganda: Bebe Cool 'Saved' From Angry Mob At Lugogo

Singer Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool faced it rough yesterday at Jamaican artist, Tarrus Riley's concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Bebe Cool, the self-claimed 'Big Size' who is very close to President Yoweri Museveni and is a known critic of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, was saved by police from angry revellers who hurled at him bottles, plastic chairs and other objects.

As soon as Bebe Cool took to the stage at Lugogo, revellers started shouting 'vaayo, vaayo' (go away), calls the adamant musician ignored forcing the organisers to switch off his mic and lights.

With his hands stretched out, Bebe Cool invited the angry revellers who were now chanting pro-Bobi Wine and 'People Power' slogans to continue to assault him and they willingly obliged.

They hurled bottles, glasses, plastic chairs at the singer. Sensing life-threatening danger, police forcefully lifted Bebe Cool off the stage. He was the only curtain-raising artist to get such treatment.

This is the second such incident within a week that has befallen Bebe Cool. The singer was last week booed during his performance at Club Ambiance in Kampala over his comments against 'People Power' political movement, a brainchild of Bobi Wine.

While performing at Club Ambiance, Bebe Cool told the revellers to "start working instead of protesting for people [Bobi Wine] who were earning from your efforts."

This was at the height of countrywide protests triggered by Bobi Wine's brutal arrest and alleged torture by state operatives. Bobi Wine alongside 32 others were arrested on allegations of stoning President Museveni's convoy in Arua district on August 13.

Singer Bebe Cool forced off stage at Tarrus Riley concert by angry fans who booed him and started throwing bottles. Bebe is close to the ruling establishment and has lately been vocal against #BobiWine's #PeoplePower movement #Uganda via @bamulanzeki pic.twitter.com/gnIZQ7xzWc

-- The Observer (@observerug) August 31, 2018

Bobi Wine was initially charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition in an army court and remanded to Makindye military barracks, but the charges were later dropped following internal and external pressure.

He was subsequently, like the other suspects now known as the #Arua33, charged with treason in the Magistrate's court in Gulu.

Although the suspects were granted bail this week, Bobi Wine's supporters are still angry with the government for blocking the legislator from flying abroad for treatment and the brutal treatment of citizens during protests. Under pressure, government yesterday evening eventually allowed Bobi Wine to fly to the US for further treatment.

Another legislator, Francis Zaake also arrested in Arua and allegedly tortured is yet to be cleared by government to travel to India for treatment after being referred by Lubaga hospital.