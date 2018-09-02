1 September 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: 122 Nigerians Killed in South Africa in 30 Months

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian community in South Africa, has again described as senseless, the latest killing of two Nigerians in South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest deaths have increased the death toll of Nigerians in the former apartheid enclave to 122 in 30 months.

The latest Nigerians to lose their lives in the crime-prone nation were identified as Mr Okechukwu Chukwumezeriri and Mr Olushola Ayanleye.

The president of the Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA), Mr Adetola Olubajo, gave the information in a statement sent to NAN yesterday, in Abuja.

Olubajo said that Chukwumezeriri, 39, from Imo, was shot dead on a football field on Aug 25 at Rietondale Park in Pretoria.

He said that Ayanleye, 42, from Ondo State, was also shot dead in the night of Aug 26 at Essellen Street, Sunnyside in Pretoria.

"Information gathered revealed that last weekend's violence, which claimed two lives, with another two hospitalised in Pretoria, were gang-related killings.

"As the umbrella organisation of Nigerians in South Africa, our stand is that whoever kills should face the full wrath of the law, irrespective of his or her nationality."

Olubajo said that NUSA is currently cooperating with law enforcement agencies in South Africa to tackle the criminal elements.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Kills 30 Soldiers, Sack Borno Village

About 30 soldiers have been killed in a battle with Boko Haram insurgents at Zari, a border settlement with Niger… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.