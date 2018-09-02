2 September 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar Contributes Sh800m Towards Construction of Demo Toilets for Children

By Nasra Abdallah

Dar es Salaam — A total of Sh800 million has been obtained in a fund-raising drive for construction of demonstration toilets for children in an event organised by the Union of Women MPs.

The cash was announced yesterday shortly after the end of the fund-raising drive that took place at the Mlimani City grounds, where different stakeholders including representatives of government institutions, business firms,development partners and government leaders attended.

Speaking to The Citizen, the chairperson of the preparatory committee of the fund-raising drive, Prof Anna Tibaijuka, thanked Dar es Salaam residents for turning up for the drivethat will help children, including those with special needs.

Following the contribution, Tibaijuka revealed that so far Sh2.3 billion had already been obtained out of Sh3.2 billion needed.

During the fund-raising drive there were some people pledged to provide building materials. Chalinze MP RidhiwaniKikwete pledged to construct similar toilets in Bagamoyo and Chalinze constituencies in the Coast Region.

The Chair of the Union of Women MPs, Ms MagrethSitta, called upon residents and other members of the public to keep making contributions so that the goal of constructing the toilets in 264 constituencies in both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar could be achieved.

According to MsSitta, the construction of each toilet is expected to consume Sh11 million. During the fund-raising drive different items were auctioned including house ornaments and portraits of the founders of the nation and Sh100,000 was obtained as an entrance fee.

Some government leaders, including the minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Youth and Employment) JenistaMhagama; and Education minister, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, were in attendance.

Others at the event included National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai and his deputy Tulia Ackson, Bunge Secretary Steven Kigaigai and retired Speaker AnneMakinda, who was the chief guest representing President John Magufuli.

