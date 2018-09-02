Kenya: Carry Your Own Cross, Uhuru Tells DCJ Mwilu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told off Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu over her claims that the executive is hellbent on hounding her out of office.

This after the Anti-Corruption Court on Friday stopped the proceedings against judge Mwilu and her lawyer Stanley Muluvi on orders of the High Court.

Through an affidavit Mwilu's legal team also claimed that the president's infamous "We shall revisit" one year ago after the nullification of his election victory of August 8, 2017 general election meant that action would be taken against the Supreme Court judges who delivered the landmark ruling.

But while responding to the claims, President Kenyatta said that those taken to court should face the law and plead their innocence there.

The president reiterated that no one will be spared in the ongoing war on corruption.

"Kama wewe unaona umechukuliwa kwa njia ya makosa, si tuko na korti. Na tunasema korti ni independent, si tutaona, tutasikia ushahidi na tutajua, wewe if you are innocent you are innocent. Because we believe in due process, you innocent until proven guilty,"the president said while addressing the public in an exercise where illicit goods worth Sh1.5 billion shillings were destroyed in Athi River.

Lakini mashtaka sio yangu kuna wale ambao wamekushtaki wamesema umefanya one two three, beba msalaba yako jameni. Please usiseme ni Uhuru amekuchukia, mimi nasoma kwa magazeti kama nyinyi tu wenye wamechukuliwa," he added.

On her part, Mwilu further claimed that after the utterances a series of actions were initiated including a petition filed by Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu to the Judicial Service Commission - the Judges' employers - to remove her from office.

She also claimed that another petition was also made by Angaza Empowerment Derrick Malikia Ngumu to have both her and Justice Isaac Lenaola removed.