2 September 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Seychelles/Nigeria: 2019 Afcon Qualifiers - Eagles Will Outclass Seychelles Pirates, NFF Boss Assures

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria Football Federation vice president, Seyi Akinwunmi has assured Nigerian football enthusiasts, that the Super Eagles will call all three points in their September 8 African Cup of Nations qualifier tie against Seychelles.

Akinwumi said the Super Eagles will revive their qualification chances after their lost the first game of the series to South Africa's Bafana Bafana 2-0 in Uyo. He said the most of the national teams players are in fine form and this will give them an edge over the Seychelles Pirates at the 10,000 capacity Stade Linité in Victoria, Seychelles. "We are delighted that our players are enjoying regular game minutes it will aid their fitness and put them in the right frame of mind to face any hurdle

"This will go a long way in helping the Super Eagles win the game against Seychelles. It will afford the technical crew to have fit and active players in camp.

"I belief that we have the machinery and tools to come out victorious at Roche Caiman. We will come out unscathed in the fixture," Akinwumi said.

Seychelles

Seychelles Receives New Grant of 120 Million Rupees From China

Following the bilateral meeting between President Danny Faure and President Xi Jinping this morning, the two Presidents… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.