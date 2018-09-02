Kenya: William Kamuren, the 'Joker' Who Plays His Cards Right

As a court jester, Ainabkoi MP William Kipchirchir Kamuren Chepkut, without a doubt, has no equal in today's Parliament.

For years, the first-time legislator deployed his talents in the service of former powerful cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott, who died in July last year.

Following his boss's death, Mr Chepkut used his talents to advance his political career. In a memorable speech at Biwott's funeral, he turned on his witty charm, leaving all those in attendance, among them President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, in stitches.

When the Jubilee party primaries were called in April, Mr Chepkut marginally bested his rival Samuel Chepkong'a who appealed to the party's elections tribunal for a repeat of the elections in one of the wards in the constituency.

WON REPEAT ELECTION

Many felt that this was just a trick to deny him the ticket and the fears seemed confirmed when Mr Chepkong'a won the repeat election in the ward thereby defeating Chepkut by just 90 votes becoming Jubilee parliamentary flag-bearer in Ainabkoi.

"I won but (Majority Leader Adan) Duale had earlier told me that come what may, I will never be given the certificate," he said then.

He had unsuccessfully vied for the Ainabkoi parliamentary seat in 2013 on Biwott's National Vision Party (NVP). He lost to Mr Chepkonga of URP, but his earthy sense of humour and common touch put him in good stead.

Although he is the proud owner of several top of the range vehicles, during last year's campaigns he regularly criss-crossed Ainabkoi constituency on a motorcycle or on foot just as he used to do during his childhood.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE

Feeling hard done by, Mr Chepkut opted to run as an independent candidate. Against the Jubilee party juggernaut in the Kalenjin Rift Valley home base of DP Ruto, no one really gave him a chance.

In retrospect, the passing on of his mentor was a blessing in disguise, as it gave him a platform to humour the mourners and ask for votes.

"When he landed from abroad (where Biwott had sought treatment), he called me personally, and asked me: 'Where are you?' I told him I was in Munyaka with Councillor Mbare. He talked to him and told him, 'pea President Uhuru Kenyatta kura na huyo kijana yangu Chepkut peeni yeye kura'. Your excellency, you know if I don't reveal this, God will curse me," he told mourners during Biwott's funeral.

MAIDEN SPEECH

While giving his maiden speech in Parliament on September 14, 2017, he again left his colleagues in stitches, when after thanking his voters, he said that "Since I have been given five minutes, I ask all of you not to interrupt."

He went on to say: "It is me, the only human alive to have defeated the Constitutional and Legal Affairs chairman, Samuel Chepkong'a, and that is why I am standing here today," before showering praises on President Kenyatta.

Old habits die hard, it said. A video of Mr Chepkut struggling to retrieve money from what looks like a torn tracksuit surfaced online, reminding one of the old days of Kanu when MPs flashed wads of cash without a care.

MODEST EDUCATION

Before that, he had been captured running towards DP Ruto's helicopter, his right hand extended and head bowed low. His manner of speech gives the impression of a person of modest education, yet many would be surprised to know that he holds a degree in Business and Commerce from Jalpul University in India and a master's degree in community development from Kenyatta University.

Addressing a public crowd during the swearing-in of Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago he stated: "The election of Jubilee, there were multi-practices," which he probably meant "mal-practices," an allusion to the chaotic Jubilee party primaries

He went ahead to state his credentials as an MP to the crowd that could hardly contain itself from bursting in one big laughter: "When it comes to legislation, oversight and representation I am indeed suitable and competent. When it comes to deliberations, of our needs am sensitive to needs and want to our people, not just Ainabkoi, but also the general people of Kenya," he stated.

SMASHED TV SET

Chepkut, a former District Officer, came to the attention of Biwott in 1991 while he was a student at Kenya Polytechnic when grabbed a TV set, raised it above his head, and smashed it to smithereens.

He was furious with the decision by a local TV station to air news he considered unfair to "Total Man", as Biwott was popularly referred to. The two became close acquaintances since then.