South Africa: Two KZN Murderers Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Natal murderers have been sentenced to three life terms in jail each for fatally stabbing three men in Nquthu, provincial police said on Saturday.

Thembinkosi Kubheka, 26, and Sifiso Mkhwanazi, 27, were also sentenced to a further 45 years each for robbery with aggravating circumstances in the Madadeni High Court, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

On February 22 this year, the pair stabbed and robbed Mduduzi Ndlovu, 35, and Walter Mabaso, 45 in the Nquthu CBD.

The two deceased were found at about 23:00 with multiple stab wounds all over their bodies and their valuables were missing, according to Mbele.

"The next day at about 06:20, outside the CBD in Luvisi Road, a body of Stanley Nkosi, 51, was found with multiple stab wounds," Mbele said.

Mbele said a dedicated team of detectives worked tirelessly to solve the cases which led to the arrest of Kubheka and Mkhwanazi.

"The accused were both charged for murder and robbery. They were kept in custody until their successful prosecution. They were each sentenced to life for each murder and 15 years for each robbery," she said.

The Madadeni High Court also sentenced Sandile Blessing Kunene, 34, to life imprisonment for murder and a further 15 years for robbery.

"Kunene shot and killed Mr Onke in March 2017 and robbed him of his vehicle," said Mbele.

