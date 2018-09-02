South Africa: 1 Dead, 3 Others Taken to Hospital After Joburg Fire

One person has died and three others have been taken to hospital when about 80 shacks caught fire at the Clay Oven informal settlement in Johannesburg on Saturday, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they responded to the fire at the informal settlement near Witkoppen Road at about 04:00.

About 200 people were displaced after the fire, said Mulaudzi.

"Three patients suffered smoke inhalation and they received advanced medical care on scene and they were later on transported to Helen Joseph Hospital for further medical care. Unfortunately, there was one male patient who was confirmed dead on the scene. It looked like he suffered from smoke inhalation," he said.

