Uganda: Bebe Cool Booed Off Stage for 'Not Standing With Bobi Wine'

By Nahashon Musungu

Ugandan singer Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool was on Friday night booed off the stage while performing at the Swagz All Star concert held at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

The popular musician, who is known to his Kenyan fans for the Mbozi za Malwa collabo hit featuring Sauti Sol, found himself in trouble with hundreds of revelers in attendance for reportedly 'being too cozy with the Ugandan government'

Fans were also said to have taken issue with him for not standing with fellow musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine, who has in recent times been subjected to endless tribulations by President Yoweri Museveni's government.

Bebe Cool's perceived loyalty to President Museveni perhaps stems from the fact that his father, Jaberi Bidandi Ssali, once served as a Minister in Museveni's government.

On Friday, the angry crowd which had forked out as much as UGX100,000 (about Sh3,000) in entry fees hurled insults at the dreadlocked musician as he performed the hit single Love You Everyday.

EXCHANGE OF BLOWS

A video doing the rounds on social media shows the audience continuously throwing trash at the singer while chanting slogans like 'People Power' which are associated with Bobi Wine.

But even in the face of open hostility from the crowd, Bebe Cool elected to remain defiant on stage by peeling off his shirt as security personnel struggled to get him out of harm's way.

Eventually, he was dragged of the stage by the security and police officers, but even then he was accosted and harangued some fans leading to a brief exchange of blows.

Interestingly, almost half a dozen other musicians including Weasel managed to perform at the event without any crowd trouble.

This is the second time in a week Bebe Cool is going through a rough time while doing a live performance.

He was also recently verbally attacked and thrown off stage while he performed at club Ambiance in Masaka.

