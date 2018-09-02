Kenya: Supremacy Wars Threaten to Rock Mt Kenya Unity

Supremacy wars pitting governors against other elected leaders in Mt Kenya region threaten to undermine political harmony ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Though virtually all elected leaders in the region belong to President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party, 2022 political ambitions could be separating them.

In Murang'a, differences between Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Senator Irungu Kang'ata played out recently after the latter accused the former of intimidating him and attempting to block him from carrying out his duties.

The differences started after the county was ranked the most corrupt in a survey by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The governor rejected the survey but the senator urged him to address the issues raised.

WAR OF SUPREMACY

In Kirinyaga County, a war of supremacy between Governor Anne Waiguru and Women Representative Wangui Ngirichi has dominated local politics in recent times in what has been linked to the legislator's 2022 ambitions.

Ms Ngirichi is rumoured to be strategising on how to unseat Ms Waiguru, whose election validity will be determined by the Court of Appeal following a petition lodged by Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua.

The governor, who recently led a delegation to Deputy President Wiliam Ruto's Nairobi residence, has in the past dismissed reports of the political rivalry and said her focus was on development.

Kirinyaga Central MP Wambugu Munene on Saturday dismissed the existence of political wars in the county and insisted the leaders were united.

PURE POLITICS

"There are no wars between the governor and the woman representative. Whenever there is a county issue, they are together. For instance, Senator Charles Kibiru had a thanksgiving and we were all there. If there is any fight, it has not affected development of the county," said Mr Munene.

Asked whether the 2022 race was the cause of the divisions, the MP stated; "There is nothing wrong with anybody saying he or she wants to be governor because, at the end of the day, it is the people who will decide. If someone has an interest in a seat, it should not be construed to mean that people are fighting. That is pure politics. There is nothing wrong with people declaring interest," noted Mr Munene.

Serious differences have also played out in Tharaka Nithi County, pitting Governor Muthomi Njuki against Senator Kithure Kindiki.

During the Uragate Tharaka Cultural Festival held in the county recently, Governor Njuki and his entourage left the ceremony in a huff immediately after Prof Kindiki and his followers took to the podium.

MAINTAIN ORDER

County officers rushed to disconnect the public address system, forcing Prof Kindiki to hire another one from the nearby Shauri Market and continue his address. GSU officers had been deployed to maintain order after word went round that Prof Kindiki would not be allowed to address the crowd.

This comes after Mr Njuki recently denied claims by Njuri Ncheke elders that he had personal differences with Senator Kindiki.

Three weeks ago, the Ameru Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders had summoned the two leaders to Kijege Shrine in Tharaka in bid to unite them, but the meeting was postponed.

The elders, led by Tharaka-Nithi County chairman Kangori M'Thaara, said Prof Kindiki and Governor Njuki, now arch-rivals, used to be allies.

GREAT RIVALS

"The two leaders, who had been great friends until last year's elections, are now great rivals. For any development in the county, they must agree to work together," Mr M'Thaara told a past press conference.

Mr Njuki's walkout is said to have been fuelled by a dispute over the location of the festival.

Speaking at the festival, Mr Njuki dismissed claims that he was planning to shift the annual festival that was started in 2015 by Tharaka community leaders to his backyard in Chuka/Igambang'ombe constituency. "It is wrong for leaders with 2022 political interests to mislead the Tharaka community that I am planning to relocate the venue of this festival to Chuka," said Mr Njuki.