Libya: UN Chief Urges Calm As Violence Erupts in Libyan Capital

Condemning the escalation of violence in and around the Libyan capital, Tripoli, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on all parties to immediately cease hostilities and grant humanitarian relief to those in need.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Secretary-General Guterres raised particular alarm over the use of indiscriminate shelling by armed groups leading to the death and injury of civilians, including children.

"The Secretary-General reminds all parties that the indiscriminate use of force is a violation of international humanitarian and human rights law," noted the statement.

"He urges all parties to grant humanitarian relief for those in need, particularly those who are trapped by the fighting."

In the statement, the UN chief also called on all parties to abide by the ceasefire agreement brokered by the UN and the Reconciliation Committees.

It added that Ghassan Salame, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya will continue to offer good offices and work with all parties to reach a lasting political agreement acceptable to all to avoid further loss of lives and for the benefit of the people of the country.

