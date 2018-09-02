Uganda: Broke and Lonely Mr Nice 'Stranded' in Kampala

One-time bongo superstar, Mr Nice, has flaunted a Range Rover he claims he owns, just a day after it was reported that he is stuck in Kampala, Uganda for luck of an air ticket back home.

According to the reports, Mr Nice of the Fagilia fame has been unable to return to Tanzania since June when he was invited to go and perform in an event in Uganda.

Mr Nice is said to have found himself in a predicament after promoters, Abtex Promotion, who had organized his gig in Kamapala, failed to pay him.

While he confirmed that indeed Abtex Promotion failed to pay him, Mr Nice maintains that he is Kampala voluntarily.

WENT BROKE

"There have been rumours that I'm stuck here in Kampala. Is that really possible. True, I didn't get a single cent from Abtex, but Mr Nice is a big brand. I've overcame everything," Mr Nice was recently quoted.

A day later, he uploaded a video of himself standing next to a brand new Range Rover which he claims he owns.

"This isn't a borrowed car, neither have I hired it like most Bongo stars are fond of doing. It's mine... So please stop hating on me," Mr Nice is heard saying in the video.

Mr Nice was once among the most successful and wealthiest Tanzanian musicians, but his love for life on the fast lane saw him selling off all his luxurious cars and many other investments.

He eventually went broke.

For years now he has been struggling to make a comeback with no success so far.