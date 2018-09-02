Kenya: Why Governor Cyprian Awiti Has Been Trending

Homa Bay governor Cyprian Awiti has been trending on social media this weekend, all thanks to his rather ill-fitting outfit whose photo has gone viral.

The viral photo shows the governor clad in a tightly fitting suit has gone viral. He was pictured with Education CAS Colletha Suda.

The picture, which was taken during an event in Homa Bay county on Friday, depicts the governor appearing uncomfortable in a navy blue suit, which he clearly took a lot of trouble to button, with the coat's long sleeves also goes way past his fingers.

Scores of nitizens took to social media to troll the governor for his strange sense of fashion.

Here are some of the social media comments:

"Whoever dresses Governor Cyprian Awiti will never see the doors of heaven. Like seriously?" Ronoh Kipchumba tweeted.

WARDROBE MALFUNCTION

Esperance Okoth, in a Facebook post wrote: "We should all agree that Hon. Awiti's wardrobe manager is part of Oyugi Magwanga's campaign secretariat." (Mr Magwanga was Mr Awiti's fierce challenger for the gubernatorial seat in the last election.)

Ms Janice Akinyi tweeted: "Hon Awiti needs to employ a stylist. He needs to work on his outlook,"

It is not the first time the governor is being criticized for his wardrobe malfunction.

Recently, he appeared in a photo with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, while dressed in an oversized coat and sports shoes worn with official pants.

This attracted the wrath of abrasive city lawyer Ahmednassir Abdulahi who tweeted:

"Finesse of a governor is an integral part of devolution. Governor Awiti of Homa Bay can't give hope or inspire confidence in his attire and I don't think anyone can help him."