Malawi: NGO Commended in Improving Youth Social Economic Status

Mchinji — Mchinji District Council has commended Save the Children, through Youth in Action (YIA) Project for improving the social- economic status of over 3041 youths through business mentorship.

Speaking during District Executive Committee(DEC) meeting, District Youth Officer for Mchinji, Maudling Nhlema said Youth in Action Project targeted the vulnerable youth of aged between 14 and 18 years from rural communities who were working in agricultural jobs that deprived them of the opportunity to attend school.

"You know, most of the youth in the district work in agriculture fields which require them to work excessively long hours and carry out heavy work, and this obliges them to leave school prematurely.

"So, the project has rescued some youths in this situation by engaging them into various businesses," he said.

He further said the project increased income at household level by encouraging a purposeful saving culture among the youth and that it instilled responsibility and leadership skills to a young age group.

The project, among other things, trained vulnerable youths in vocational training, apprenticeship and enterprise. They were also given start up grants at the end of the training.

Project Manager for Youth in Action, Clara Joaki said the project, with support from MasterCard Foundation, came with the aim to improve the socio-economic status of the youth and promote safe and viable livelihood pathways for success, primarily in the agricultural value chain.

"The project aimed at moulding the youths who can be economically vibrant and potential assets to the nation in enhancing economic growth.

"Through trainings, the grant they received will help them to sustain the businesses they ventured into," she said.

In Malawi, the project started six years ago in four districts of Mchinji, Kasungu, Rumphi and Ntchisi. In the former district, the project is being implemented in three traditional authorities.