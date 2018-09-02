Uganda: Bebe Cool Now Accuses Bobi Wine of 'Faking' His Injuries

The age-old beef between famous Ugandan musicians Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool and Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has seemingly resurfaced, with the former now claiming his rival could be faking injuries he reportedly sustained while in Police custody.

Bobi Wine, who also is a first-time Member of Parliament, has looked frail and been moving around in crutches and a wheelchair since he was released from military custody after about 10 days in confinement.

But Bebe Cool, who was on Friday booed off the stage while performing at the Swagz All-Star concert held at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala because he reportedly failed to support Bobi Wine, has given the whole saga a strange twist.

"I disagree with violence, I do not agree with torture," Bebe Cool told NTV.

"The media, NTV, you have cameras, watching this young man (Bobi Wine) getting onto the car after court, he held the car like this (illustrates while raising his right hand) with one arm and raised the other arm with the crutches. What was down here? Was he in the air or standing on his feet?"

He went on, "Media, you look at a man wearing the heaviest shoe in life, one that even people who are not sick cannot move freely with it because it is too heavy and media still don't analyze that."

Bobi Wine has since been flown to the USA for specialized medical care.

On Friday, an angry crowd which had forked out as much as UGX 100,000 about Sh3,000) in entry fees hurled insults and missiles at the dreadlocked Bobi Wine as he performed the hit single Love You Everyday.

It was the second time within a week that Bebe Cool had been booed while performing at a concert, presumably for his close links with President Yoweri Museveni.