Malawi: Bullets Stay Top After Wanderers Stalemate

Leaders and record 12-time champions, Nyasa Big Bullets came from behind to hold city rivals and reigning Malawi champions, Be Forward Wanderers 1-1 on Saturday in the derby clash on Saturday, 1 September 2018 in Blantyre.

It was the first time since 2016 that Bullets and Wanderers played at their traditional home in Malawi's commercial capital, Blantyre, thanks to the re-opening of Kamuzu Stadium three weeks ago.

With the Blantyre derby played in the administrative capital Lilongwe the past two years, a capacity crowd filled the stadium, whose capacity has further been reduced from 22,000 to 14,000.

Wanderers, who are on second place on the 16-member league log table and are chasing a sixth title, were the better side in the first half.

But when Wanderers went ahead through former Russia-based striker Esau Kanyenda in the first half, all the good work was undone in the second half when ex-Bloemfontein Celtic winger Fischer Kondowe equalised in the second half for Bullets.

Bullets remain on top with 46 points from 20 games and unbeaten but for Wanderers this was two points lost rather than a point gained.

Wanderers have 39 points from 20 games, their draw giving hope to Silver Strikers to go second.

During the game, Kanyenda put Wanderers ahead, glancing into the net a corner kick from yet another old guard Joseph Kamwendo, formerly of TP Mazembe and Orlando Pirates, on the left wing in the 21st minute.

Wanderers led 1-0 at half time as their pressing game, Yamikani Chester's runs behind the defence in wide areas stretched and troubled Bullets' defence. That Bullets trailed just 0-1 in this half was all due to the bravery of skipper John Lanjesi's who put his body on the line to sweep away Chester's low shot just when striker Zicco Mkanda was about to pull the trigger.

Bullets Coach Rodger Yasini, who alongside his panel dressed so well in grey suits, had before half time whistle pulled out Bashir Maunde for striker Bright Munthali.

Munthali's impact on the game was so instant as he made it a three-pronged attack alongside Chiukepo Msowoya and Patrick Phiri. Soon the tide of the game changed as it was Wanderers who were on the back foot with Bullets pumping long balls upfront while by passing the crowded midfield.

Little wonder Kondowe grabbed the equaliser in the 58th minute, arriving unmarked at the back post to connect with the outside of his outstretched right foot following McFarlen Mgwira's cross from the right wing.

Kamwendo fired a free kick but Bullets goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda tipped the ball over the bar for a corner kick before on the other end, Wanderers goalkeeper Nenani Juwaya needed to stretch to the limit to keep out Phiri's effort.

Wanderers brought on Rafik Namwela for Kanyenda, Mischeck Botomani for Mkanda whereas Henry Kabichi paved the way for Chimango Kayira at Bullets.

Wanderers thought they had grabbed a late dinner but Kanyenda and Chester had their efforts cleared off the line.