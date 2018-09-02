South Africa: Ajay Gupta Only Willing to Offer Video Testimony - Report

Photo: Wikipedia

Ajay Gupta

Ajay Gupta was not prepared to return to South Africa in order to appear before an inquiry into state capture - but was willing to offer testimony via video link from Dubai.

This is according to an article published by the Sunday Times this weekend.

According to the weekly newspaper, Attorney Rudi Krause said Ajay Gupta wanted to apply to the commission for an opportunity to be able to cross-examine witnesses.

Krause said Ajay Gupta intended to participate. However, his participation would be contingent on it being carried out from outside South Africa - apparently due to a mistrust he has for the National Prosecuting Authority as well as the police.

Contacted on Sunday afternoon, Krause declined to comment further.

The Sunday Times reported that evidence leaders might oppose an application in this vein, or oppose particular conditions in its possible execution.

The evidence leaders would prefer an appearance in person, especially if the Guptas wanted the right to cross-examine witnesses, the report said.

In April this year, Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi was quoted as saying Ajay Gupta "must just hand himself over".

The inquiry into state capture, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is currently underway in Johannesburg, and will resume this week.

The commission has already heard from a number of witnesses over the past week, including former deputy finance minsiter Mcebisi Jonas, former ANC Parliamentarian Vytjie Mentor, former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko and current acting GCIS head Phumla Williams.

Source: News24