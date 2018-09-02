Kenya: Mark Masai Caught Ogling Co-Anchor's Booty, and Netizen Can't Get Enough of It

NTV news anchor Mark Masai and his colleague Gladys Gachanja are rarely the kind of people who would you expect to capture headlines and trend on social media. But they just did.

The two co-anchors have lately set tongues wagging online over a series of pictures Gachanja posted on her Instagram page which were also shared on Twitter.

The photos, taken on set during a news bulletin at the NTV studio, captures Masai - with a broad smile on his face - ogling at Gachanja who is standing infront of him.

As expected, the photo has turned Masai into the butt of jokes on social media for his perceived Team Mafasi 'tendencies'.

ONLINE JOKES

Their fellow media personality Shaffie Weru wrote: "TeamMafisi we always let other lead... We don't mind taking the back seat ask Mark Masai.

Joem3616 commented: "This is how land grabbers look at a riparian property."

Eng. Well wrote: "Borrowing NTV Kenya's tag line, so do we say 'Mark Masai we're glad you're watching'", while Shanice Mwaura remarked "Mark Masai he is a focused dude... Focused on the mathutha"

Ted Gathura said: "Hahaha Mark is looking at you like you're a snack."

"Forget the red dress, our ninja Mark Masai is at Pluto," Ian @J_Iankk commented.

"Mark Masai you are the proper definition of 'I like your waist in particular, Mr. Kimaru wrote.

Vincent Mwongela remarked "Macho hayana pazia a team mafisi proverb", while Aleckie Ronald quipped "The real mpenzi mtazamaji."