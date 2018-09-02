2 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Watch Uhuru Destroying 179 Contraband Cars Worth Sh71 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
President Uhuru Kenyatta.
By Thomas Matiko

On Friday, in what was reminiscent of Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte action early last month of overseeing the destruction of over US$5 million worth of luxury cars, President Uhuru Kenyatta likewise torched illicit goods worth Sh1.5 billion.

The President also watched as bulldozers crush 179 contraband vehicles among them top of the range Mercedes Benz, Range Rovers and Land Rovers.

The 179 vehicles alone were worth Sh71 million.

"This must stop. It has come a time when this must end. We cannot continue allowing a few greedy individuals to continue destroying the jobs of our youth and the efforts of our farmers through illicit imports" President Kenyatta said before torching the goods.

Other illicit goods that were destroyed included fake electronics, assorted pharmaceuticals and juices, laboratory equipment, motor vehicle spare parts, construction materials, alcoholic drinks, counterfeit cigarettes, saving bulbs, fake visa cards, 124 bags of sugar, 188 bags of rice, cooking oils and sex toys.

COUNTERFEIT GOOD

The illicit good were seized by anti-counterfeit multi Agency crack team that included police officers, the Kenya Revenue Authority officers and Kenya Bureau of Standard officials.

The team was constituted in May this year with an express mandate from the Head of State to deal firmly with the challenge of illicit trade in the country.

So far the team has been able to nab and destroy contraband goods worth over Sh7.4 billion.

Kenya

Moi Marks 94th Birthday As His Name Features in 2022 Politics

Former President Daniel arap Moi turns 94 today at a time when, 16 years after leaving office, he has found himself back… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.